Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

