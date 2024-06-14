Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,027 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FMAR opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $719.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

