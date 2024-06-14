Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,618 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 1.4 %

TSLA opened at $184.96 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $589.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average of $196.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.