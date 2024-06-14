Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 37,015 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

