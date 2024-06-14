Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 14,814 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

BATS FJUN opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

