Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $89.79, with a volume of 11868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Specifically, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.