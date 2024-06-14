HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE HDB opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

