HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $184,920.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Get HI alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.44 or 0.99949838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00090102 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050463 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $178,624.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.