Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Up 3,020.0% in May

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 3,020.0% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Hochschild Mining Price Performance
Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
