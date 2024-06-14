Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Up 3,020.0% in May

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 3,020.0% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

