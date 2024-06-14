HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $494.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.80.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

