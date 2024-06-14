Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$76.18 and last traded at C$76.18. 162,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 40,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.92.
Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.14.
