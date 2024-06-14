HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 399.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,852 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,858 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 51,823 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 2,231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 106,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

