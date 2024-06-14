Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $2,539,100.40 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Humacyte by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

