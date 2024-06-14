Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.00. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 98,317 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $232,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Humacyte by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

