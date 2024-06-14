Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANM stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

