Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 1,686,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,504,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

