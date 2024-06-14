i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 51,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

