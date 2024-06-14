ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) CEO Arron K. Sutherland Buys 4,975 Shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CEO Arron K. Sutherland purchased 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $110,942.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ICC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.25.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

