IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.91

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $36.76. IDT shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 83,343 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IDT by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of IDT by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

