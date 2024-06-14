IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.49 and last traded at $136.01. Approximately 60,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 124,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

IES Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 217.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

