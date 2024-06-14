Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.29. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

