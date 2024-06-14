InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in May

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 282,233 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of InFinT Acquisition stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. InFinT Acquisition has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $11.66.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

