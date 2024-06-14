Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Down 66.7%

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) shares were down 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 256,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Trading Down 25.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £306,936.00, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

