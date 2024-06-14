Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INE. CIBC upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.06.

View Our Latest Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INE opened at C$10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.70.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.