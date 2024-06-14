Insider Selling: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) CFO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arhaus Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ARHS opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.65.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
