Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) CEO Sells 1,779 Shares of Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) CEO David Eric Klein sold 1,779 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $17,683.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.46 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

