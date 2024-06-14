Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total transaction of $46,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $243.16 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $281.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $19,974,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in CorVel by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,487,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CorVel by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

