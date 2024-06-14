Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CAO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Griffon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GFF opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Griffon by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

