Insider Selling: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Sells 34,959 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £39,503.67 ($50,303.92).
McBride Stock Performance
Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Friday. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.17 ($1.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £212.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.33.
About McBride
