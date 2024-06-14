Insider Selling: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Sells 34,959 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £39,503.67 ($50,303.92).

McBride Stock Performance

Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.55) on Friday. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.17 ($1.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £212.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.33.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

