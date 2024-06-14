Insider Selling: Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) CFO Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ON opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.