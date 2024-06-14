Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Ouster alerts:

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,249. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 39.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ouster by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth about $6,491,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OUST

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.