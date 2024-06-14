Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells 26,046 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PRCT stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
