Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP opened at $43.43 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

