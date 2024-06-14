Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

WST opened at $336.29 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

