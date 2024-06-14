Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$2,230,768.00 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00.
Louis Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total transaction of C$2,280,886.00.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00.
Shares of IFC opened at C$222.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$217.86. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.
IFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
