Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 641,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,514,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

