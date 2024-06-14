InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Position Increased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. InterDigital comprises approximately 1.6% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $32,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,987,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,749 shares of company stock valued at $282,883. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $117.50 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.