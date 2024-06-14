International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Shares Up 0.2%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.06. 15,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.