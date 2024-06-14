International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Shares Up 0.2%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.06. 15,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.
International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile
The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.