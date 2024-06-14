Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $426.37

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $426.37 and last traded at $425.14, with a volume of 118100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.22. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

