Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

