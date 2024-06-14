Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.70

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 1489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.