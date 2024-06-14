Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IONS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,399,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.