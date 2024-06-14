IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Sells $46,835.04 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 1,052,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.