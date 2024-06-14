Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.40

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 5993827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

