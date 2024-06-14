iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.34 and last traded at C$19.34. Approximately 2,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.28.

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.00.

