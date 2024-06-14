iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 513,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 134,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $56.63 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

