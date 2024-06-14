iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.54

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 5915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

