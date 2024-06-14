iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

