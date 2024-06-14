iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $544.03

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $544.03 and last traded at $543.68, with a volume of 545192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $538.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

