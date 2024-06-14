iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.49

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.49 and last traded at $118.47, with a volume of 61299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.